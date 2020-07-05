National Geographic photographers make a present to the Day of Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Geographic photographers initiated a special photo exhibition featuring Nur-Sultan, the official website of the city administration reads.It will be available online soon.

The exhibition shows the true life of the capital including severe winter frosts and hot summer days, etc. The online photo exhibition illustrates the capital through the lens of the National Geographic cameras. In particular, it demonstrates photos of world-known photographer George Steinmetz and Kazakhstani photographers.