National Geographic Traveler to choose best story about Kazakhstan
According to Yakovina, readers of the magazine are welcome to share interesting stories about the most fascinating tourist destinations and unknown places in Kazakhstan in "Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" nomination.
"A panel will choose the most interesting stories that will be published on our official website that you can find at nat-geo.ru. Everyone is welcome to read the stories and vote. The winner will get a chance to travel to Kazakhstan and attend the upcoming EXPO 2017. To support the nomination, we even launched a special section on our website dedicated to stories and photos from Kazakhstan," she added.
A photo competition "Kazakhstan. Future Energy" was launched as well. The winner will join the National Geographic team in a photo expedition to Kazakhstan. "This is not just a photo expedition. It will be a master class conducted by editors and photographers of the magazine," Ms Yakovina added.
The awarding ceremony in "Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" nomination will take place in Moscow on November 17.
"Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" is a joint project of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" and National Geographic Traveler.