National health system aims to prevent diseases and improve primary health care - T.Duissenova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova held a board meeting of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan on outcomes of health activities in 6 months of the current year.

Executive secretary and Deputy Ministers of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, committee chairmen, heads of structural divisions and subordinate organizations of the Ministry, via video - Deputy Akims of regions. Astana and Almaty cities, heads of health departments, department directors of Medical Services Payment Committee and Committee on Control of medical and pharmaceutical activity of the Ministry, rectors of medical universities took part in the meeting, according to primeminister.kz.



T.Duissenova stressed that it is necessary to make every effort for development of national health system, which will focus on prevention of diseases and improvement of primary health care, will focus on each patient.



During the meeting they summed up the activities on introducing an integrated model of health care of 5 major socially significant, non-communicable diseases and diseases that affect demography: acute myocardial infarction, acute cerebrovascular accident (stroke), cancer, trauma, pregnancy and childbirth.



"Following the first year-half of 2016 there is an increase in circulatory diseases by 13.2%, increase in accidents, injuries and poisoning by 12.1% and malignant tumors by 4.6%. However, there is mortality reduction from circulatory diseases by 20.3%, from stroke by 23.8% and myocardial infarction by 17.2%, from cancer by 2.6%, from accidents, injuries and poisoning by 8,6%. In the first half-year a maternal mortality rate has decreased by 2.4%," A.Tsoy said.



Deputy Minister informed that during the above mentioned period, the coordinating councils on introduction of integrated model of providing medical aid conducted analysis of legal acts on medical care, on profiles and clinical protocols, analysis of staffing and equipping of medical organizations. They submitted proposals on personnel shortage and equipment of medical organizations until 2019. There were developed quality assessment indicators of medical care level on profiles, training programs for specialists in all stages, processes and levels.



The board considered treatment of patients with anthrax in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, drug supply at an outpatient level, modernization of medical education and human resources management system, progress on introduction of mandatory social health insurance.



Following the discussions, T.Duissenova instructed to intensify work in all directions, to work out careful approach of introducing the integrated model of health care and mandatory social health insurance.