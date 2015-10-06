National hero Gennady Golovkin displayed on buses in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin is so popular in Kazakhstan that he is even displayed on the local buses.

Managing Director of K2 Promotions and professional promoter Tom Loeffler posted a photo of the bus in Kazakhstan portraying the HBO fastest rising star on his Twitter account : "@GGGboxing on buses in Kazakhstan, #NationalHero! The GGG Express coming to @TheGarden and @HBOboxing PPV in 2 weeks". The unification fight between IBO/WBA middleweight champion Golovkin and IBF champion David Lemieux at Madison Square Garden in New York City is only 12 days away and both camps are gearing up for the big event. As both Golovkin and Lemieux are to make their HBO pay-per-view debut, HBO will rebroadcast the May fight between Gennady Golovkin against Willie Monroe Jr. and David Lemieux's stoppage of Gabriel Rosado in December 2014.