  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    National ice hockey team to start preparations for World Championships in Astana

    08:47, 11 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team will gather in Astana on April 4 for training sessions.

    Team Kazakhstan will be busy in April getting ready for the Ice Hockey World Championships set to be held on May 6-22 in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Participating in the event will be Russia, the Czech Republic, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Latvia and Denmark. In Moscow, the event will be hosted at the VTB ice palace.
    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!