National law prohibits notarization of land purchase dealings between foreigners and Kazakhstani citizens – Myrzakhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan prohibits notarization of dealings of purchase of land by foreign companies and individuals from Kazakhstani citizens. Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said it today at the 1st meeting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

“We have already spoke about it and say it again: Kazakhstan will not sell its lands to foreigners. One more important issue is that national legislation prohibits sale of land parcels by Kazakhstani citizens to foreign companies and individuals. If a foreign citizen or resident wants to lease land in Kazakhstan, he or she must apply for a tender. The national legislation prohibits also sale of pastureland around settlements and lands allotted for stock-breeding,” Myrzakhmetov noted.

According to the Minister, the total area of Kazakhstan territory makes 272 mln hectares. 100.8 mln of them are farming lands.