National Nomad Games to begin in Sept in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The National Nomad Games will begin on September 15 in Talas Oblast, Kanatbek Arpachiyev, Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic told during the press conference at Kabar News Agency.

«Currently, we are working on forming the teams in 10 sports (the Kyrgyz national games-kok-boru, er enish, salbuurun) from each oblast to participate in the upcoming tournaments,» he said.

Representatives of 7 oblasts and two cities will take part in the games.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Kairat Imanaliyev added that in addition to sports events there will be cultural and theatrical performances, as well as ethnic bazaars in Kyrchyn Gorge.

The III World Nomad Games were held in Issyk-Kul in autumn 2018. The games took place at the Cholpon-Ata racetrack, as well as in the Kyrchyn Gorge. The program of the games included 37 sports, which were attended by about 2 thousand athletes from 74 countries. The next World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey in 2020.

The National Nomad Games will be held annually in Kyrgyzstan in each of the oblasts in order to promote the Games throughout the country.