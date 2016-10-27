National Olympic Committee confirms sanctions against Kazakh sportsmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee on the sanctions launched against Kazakhstani sportsmen - the participants of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games - whose doping tests turned out to be positive.

“This information was also published on the official website of the International Olympic Committee. Thus, according to a decision of the IOC disciplinary commission, Kazakhstani

freestyle wrestler, silver medalist of the Beijing 2008 Olympics Taimuraz Tigiyev has been disqualified from the Games, his results were annulled and medals have been withdrawn. Svetlana Podobedova, Zulfiya Chinshanlo and Maya Maneza were also disqualified from the Games and lost their titles and awards,” an official statement reads.

It is noted that the decisions on the terms of disqualification will be adopted by the respective international federations.

Meanwhile, the Committee emphasized that “zero-tolerance policy towards intake of doping, protection of fair contest principles and ‘clear’ sportsmen will remain key priorities for the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.