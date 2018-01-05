National Paralympic Committee starts off the new year with a good deed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Paralympic Committee has started the new 2018 year with a good deed, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

The Committee moved to the new premises and donated all of its second hand furniture to the Astana-based MIR I kapelka lyubvi (World and a drop of love) non-governmental foundation that will distribute the furniture among orphanages across the country.



The Committee said in a statement that it hopes this good deed will help break the stereotype that people with disabilities cannot help anyone.



"We do hope that this example when people with disabilities grant aid to those in need will become a good tradition and new normal for Kazakhstan," the statement reads.