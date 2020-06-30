National Park Support Fund established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Park Support Fund has been set up in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The National Park Support Fund's aim is to preserve nature of the country's national parks through the development of support projects. Its founder is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, eco-activist and Almaty native Sergey Spitsyn.

Sergey and his friends have been working on social projects at Ile-Alatau National Park and Almaty Zoo for 7-8 years now. Such projects include beautification of mineral springs and bridges towards gorges near Almaty, including in Gorelnik and Almarasan gorges, as well as development of enclosures for Himalayan and Tangshan white bears, and an Amur tiger at the Zoo.

According to Sergey, everyone willing to join the Fund can do so.

«Our goal is to make sure visitors have access to good rest in the mountains using the best international experience,» said Sergey.

Notably, the pilot project to develop eco-tourism at national parks led by the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and National Resources of Kazakhstan under support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan has been launched this year.