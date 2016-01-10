National Plan opens new horizons of development for Kazakhstan - S. Rakhimbekova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the Board of the Coalition "For green economy and support of G-Global", Doctor of Economic Silences Saltanat Rakhimbekova thinks that the National Plan "100 specific steps" opens new horizons for development of Kazakhstan.

"Today, I studied the article of N. Nazarbayev "Road to Kazakhstan dream". We have covered a long way over 24 years of our independence led by our president. We have overcome a lot of difficulties and achieved a lot as well," she told to a Kazinform correspondent.

A. Rakhimbekova reminded that Kazakhstan was implemented an ambitious task on joining the top 30 world countries.

"I personally believe in success because the new National Plan was initiated by N. Nazarbayev. For the first time it was informed about the plan at the 16th session of the Nur Otan Party on March 11, 2015. On the instruction of the President N. Nazarbayev, "100 specific steps" program was developed. Like 20 years ago, we adopted almost 60 laws over a few months," she noted.

According to her, in his article the President tells about the preparation for implementation of the National Plan in details. The article includes all the dimensions of the upcoming work.

"The article has the most important thing, which is the goal of the President to build the socially successful, economically prosperous, stable Kazakhstan with the united people," the expert stressed.

She also emphasized that the President touched upon the issues of the innovative industrialization. Moreover, the President called the sphere of energy saving and the growth of energy efficiency the most promising sectors of the economy.

"I'm confident that all the people of Kazakhstan will support this large-scale project of modernization of the country that opens new horizons of development for us!" she concluded.