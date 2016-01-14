National plan will allow Kazakhstan to become more powerful state, D. Tusenov

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The National plan includes large-scale reforms aimed at the state's development and the strengthening of Kazakhstan's society, said acting director of Municipal Public Office "Youth guidance center of Abai district" Duman Tusenov.

According to his words, younger generation supports the National plan - 100 specific steps announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to implement the five institutional reforms. Within 25 years Nursultan Nazarbayev managed to build a strong sovereign state. During this period our country has achieved considerable success, recognition on the world stage.

The National plan will allow Kazakhstan to become more powerful state, he said.