National plan will be adopted to implement State-of-the-Nation Address, adviser

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A national plan on the implementation of the President’s instructions will be adopted within the framework of the State-of-the-Nation Address, this has been stated by Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin.

After the joint meeting of the chambers of Parliament Yerlan Karin also spoke about the President’s support measures for small and medium-sized businesses. «The President gave a clear instruction to the Government to develop a legislative framework for exempting micro and small business entities from paying tax on core activities. I think that this is a good incentive for entrepreneurial development. The State-of-the-Nation Address made by the President Tokayev is good-balanced. On the one hand, there were announced a number of measures, initiatives and instructions regarding social support. On the other hand, the President spoke on the need to encourage entrepreneurship in order to stimulate the economic initiative of citizens», stressed Mr. Karin.

He also said that the national plan for the implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address will be adopted within a few days.