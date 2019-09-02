National Public Confidence Council built, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Public Confidence Council was founded in Kazakhstan,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today addressing the nation at today’s the joint session of the Parliament both Chambers in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

«It is essential to support the civil society and attract it to discussing the most pressing issues nationwide. The representative National Public Confidence Council was built for this purposes and will work on a rotating base,» the President added.