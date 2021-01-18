National Public Confidence Council rotated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Public Confidence Council composition was rotated, Kazinform reports.

New members joined the National Public Confidence Council, namely, CEO of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov, ADAL Political Party’s political council member Eldar Zhumagaliyev, head of StopFake.kz project, member of the President’s youth candidates pool Alexander Danilov, director general of Tandem TV and radio company in Aktobe Tattygul Talayeva, activist of the Team Qazaqstan youth movement, expert in the sphere of education Kaisar Tursynkozha, executive director of the Bolashak scholarship holders association, member of the President’s youth candidates pool Laura Demessinova.

Since the foundation of the Council adopted were 10 laws, 7 more are under consideration. Preparations are underway for the fifth session of the Council.