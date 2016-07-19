National Security Committee offers to toughen responsibility for crimes of extremist and terrorist nature

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the President's instructions given at the Security Council meeting on June 10, there was established a working group and was developed a draft law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts on counteraction extremism and terrorism". Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov said at the Government meeting, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

"Firstly, the state is to toughen responsibility for the crimes of extremist and terrorist nature by increasing lower and upper term limits of deprivation and restriction of liberty. We introduce a norm on deprivation of property as a mandatory punishment for extremism and terrorism," Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov noted.



We also to improve legislation on protection of facilities vulnerable to terrorism. The Head of the National Security Committee explained that security organizations will be included in the number of entities responsible for counterterrorism protection of guarded objects.



"It is planned to gain control over the weapons turnover, including tightening of administrative responsibility for law violation," V.Zhumakanov added.

In addition, it is proposed to confer powers to subdivisions of authorities of international affairs to check objects in a special order on the territory hich have weapons, ammunition and explosives. In this case the special requirements will apply to organizations that protect such objects.



According to the Chairman of the National Security Committee, the draft law stipulates amendments to the 6 codes and 18 laws.



V.Zhumakanov concluded that the working group worked on the organization of mass messaging with online resources containing information on action procedure of citizens under threat of a terrorist attack.