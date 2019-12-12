National strategy key goal is to build strong state, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The key goal of the country’s national strategy is to build a strong country, raise the living standards, Kazinform quotes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying today at the state prizes awarding ceremony in Akorda, Kazinform reports.

«Since gaining independence we have strengthened the national spirit of unity. Today the world community experiences the worst credibility gap over the past 50 years. This trend poses a threat for stability and cooperation,» the Head of State said.

The President drew attention to the aggravation of contradictions between the state and public institutions. «The world community demands equal opportunities and openness of the state. Kazakhstan is the part of the world. Thereupon, our country faces these issues too. Under such conditions, some countries giving credence to false slogans will lose unity and welfare. So it is fundamental to draw attention to negative developments, pursue the policy which meets the interests of people,» the President noted.

The President also highlighted that the strength of the basis of the state depends on the people’s accord. Unity guarantees survival. The key goal of the national strategy is to build a strong country, raise the living standards.