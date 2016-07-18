National team of Tajikistan to hold friendly matches against Syria and Turkmenistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Football Federation of Tajikistan agreed to hold friendly matches of our team against the national teams of Syria and Turkmenistan, the press service of FFT reported.

The match between Tajikistan and Syria will be held on August 27, 2016, at the stadium "20th anniversary of Independence of Tajikistan" in Khujand, which seats 25 thousand spectators. Currently, the national team of Syria ranks 104th position in FIFA rating.



Also, our national team will hold a home friendly match against Turkmenistan, which has ranked 120th position in FIFA rating. This match will be held on November 9 at the Central Republican stadium in Dushanbe.



Besides the matches with the teams of Syria and Turkmenistan, as we have already reported, the national team of Tajikistan will play two friendly matches against Palestine (114th position in FIFA rating). The first match will take place on September 6 at the stadium "Dura" in Palestinian Hebron and the second leg will be held on October 3 at the Central Republican stadium in Dushanbe.



In addition, a friendly match between the teams of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, which was scheduled for September 1 at the stadium "Metallurg" in Tursunzoda, has been rescheduled to another date at the request of the Afghan side, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.