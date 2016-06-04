National Weightlifting Federation commented on foreign media reports about Kazakh athletes' positive doping re-test results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Weightlifting Federation issued an official statement regarding reports of some foreign mass media about ‘positive' doping re-test results of Kazakhstani athletes.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Weightlifting Federation does not represent any party in this procedure. The participants of this procedure [samples re-examination - editor] are the International Olympic Committee and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. All the information about re-test results will be submitted to the NOC. All the athletes of Kazakhstan’s national weightlifting team keep training now as per their schedules,” the statement reads.

According to the NOC, blood samples of five Kazakhstani athletes’ – the medalists of Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games – have been submitted for additional B test.

The representatives of the NOC are now in Lausanne, Switzerland.