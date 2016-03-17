National Weightlifting Federation inspected Rio 2016 Olympic facilities (PHOTOS)
Kazakh delegation led by President of the National Weightlifting Federation Zhanat Tussupbekov, who is also the Chairman of the IWF Marketing Commission, joined the inspection process too.
While surveying the facilities, the commission checked the readiness and equipment of the Olympic village facilities, including the venues of the competitions, places of training, recreation, living and accreditation of lifters. By the way, RioCentro will host the Olympic weightlifting events.
Following the inspection, the commission submitted its remarks and propositions to the consideration of the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee. The hosting side noted that the interests of Kazakhstani sportsmen will be taken into account and all comments will be accommodated.