Nationwide teleconference with President Nazarbayev starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results" with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in Astana.

First, the Head of State is expected to attend the exhibition of industrial and innovative projects and, then, launch 18 industrial facilities. President Nazarbayev will also present the grand prix of the Paryz republican competition and the Altyn Sapa award.