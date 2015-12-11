  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nationwide teleconference with President Nazarbayev starts in Astana

    15:34, 11 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results" with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in Astana.

    First, the Head of State is expected to attend the exhibition of industrial and innovative projects and, then, launch 18 industrial facilities. President Nazarbayev will also present the grand prix of the Paryz republican competition and the Altyn Sapa award.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan New Industrialization: program under president News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!