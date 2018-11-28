Native of Aktobe region died in road accident in Russia's Orenburg region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A native of Aktobe region has died in a road accident in Orenburg region of Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the MIA Emergencies Committee.

The accident occurred on Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk highway near Elshanka settlement.



5 people died, 2 more were injured as a result of the collision of a truck and Volkswagen car.



The representative office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Orenburg says there are Kazakhstani citizens among the victims of the accident.



As per preliminary data, a native of Aktobe region is among those killed in the tragedy.