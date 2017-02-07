Native of Kazakhstan appointed as Armenia’s Emergencies Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM David Tonoyan, a native of Ust-Kamenogorsk city of the East Kazakhstan region, has been appointed as the Minister of Emergencies of Armenia, Kazinform learnt from diapason.kz.

David Tonoyan was born December 27, 1967. He is a graduate of the Erevan State University.

In different years, Tonoyan served for Armenian military police, the Ministry of Defense and as the Representative of the Armenian Armed Forces to the NATO. In 2010, he served as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia.