Native of Kazakhstan killed in special raid in Dagestan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special raid on an alleged criminal hideout in Derbent, Dagestan, led to death of 2 policemen and injure of 15 more people. One of the dead is a 33-year-old Viktor Timofeyev, Captain of the Russian Rapid Deployment Police Task Force, native of Kazakhstan.

According to Ura.ru, Timofeyev died of injuries in a hospital in Derbent.

Viktor Timofeyev was born in Kazakhstan, but lived in Tyumen with his mother, wife and little daughter. His body will be taken from Derbent to Tyumen next week, the Agency says.

The second victim is 39-year-old Police Captain Musa Musayev, Head of Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA for Derbent.

According to RT, the shootout took place on Saturday at about 11:30am in an apartment building on Krepostanaya Street, as police were conducting a raid on one of the flats, presumably the hideout of the criminals responsible for killing the 82-year-old father of the former mayor of Derbent on May 9. When officers tried to enter an apartment on the fifth floor, unidentified assailants reportedly threw a hand grenade and opened fire at them from the flat, taking one hostage. As it became clear that the hostage, Musayev, had died of his injuries, police launched an offensive to clear the apartment. The latest reports by Interfax, citing sources in law enforcement, state that the standoff is now over and the police operation has ended.