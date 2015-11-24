NATO&#39;s North Atlantic Council will hold meeting on Russian warplane incident in Syria

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The North Atlantic Council will hold consultations in Brussels on Tuesday at 17:00 (19:00 Moscow Time) on the incident with the Russian Su-24 jet which crashed in Syria, the alliance's headquarters said on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that a Sukhoi-24 aircraft of the Russian air group had crashed in Syria, presumably, as a result of an attack from the ground. At the moment of the attack the plane was at an altitude of 6,000 meters. The pilots' fate is unclear at the moment. According to early reports both managed to eject themselves.

"Throughout the flight the plane was exclusively over Syrian territory. Objective monitoring data confirm that," the Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish General Staff said the country's Air Force had attacked a plane that had allegedly violated the country's airspace. According to its statement, the intruder plane had been warned ten times before being attacked by two F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force. Source: TASS