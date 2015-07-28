NATO confirms helping Turkey against possible ballistic missile attacks from Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NATO is augmenting Turkish air defences to help defend Turkey against ballistic missiles from Syria, NATO's Press Officer Matthias Eichenlaub told Trend July 28.

He was commenting on the provision of help to Turkey to fight against the militants of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"This is a concrete sign of NATO solidarity with Turkey," Eichenlaub added.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey didn't appeal to NATO for military support to combat the IS and PKK terrorists.

Stoltenberg also warned Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of ceasing the peace process with the Kurds, which is hampered by the air strikes on the positions of the PKK in northern Iraq.

Starting from July 25, the Turkish Air Force launched bombing of the IS positions in the north of Syria, as well as the PKK positions in the north of Iraq.

Turkish Air Force destroyed a military camp of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Hakurk in Iraq's north on July 27.

Turkey's parliament passed in 2012 the so-called "Syrian mandate". Under the mandate, Ankara may take any actions to combat terrorism and other threats turned against the country, and reflect the danger that may spring from terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.

Ankara, according to the mandate, also may protect the country's interests before and after crisis, and, if necessary, engage the army in military operations in other countries (Syria and Iraq).

The mandate stipulates the possibility of presence of foreign military units in the country and their use (if necessary) at the discretion of the Turkish government, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.