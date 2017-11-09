NATO defense ministers agree on creating two new commands

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM NATO defense ministers on Wednesday agreed to upgrade command structure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the ministerial meeting, Xinhua reports.

The changes to the command structure will include two new commands to improve the movement of troops across the Atlantic and within Europe. "This adaptation will strengthen NATO's ability to reinforce Allies quickly and effectively," said the NATO chief.



Stoltenberg added that military mobility is not only about new commands. "It's also about the ability to move forces and equipment quickly, with the right transport means and the right infrastructure," he said.







He called on Allies to improve infrastructure and move many "bureaucratic hurdles" to ensure forces move across Allied territory.



Stoltenberg said ministers also agreed to the creation of a new cyber operations center with the aim of strengthening cyber defenses.



He underlined that these decisions will pave the way to next year's summit of NATO leaders in Brussels.



