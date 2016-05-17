  • kz
    NATO foreign ministers to announce Montenegro accession to alliance May 19 - source

    17:35, 17 May 2016
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of the NATO member states intend to announce on Thursday, May 19, Montenegro's accession to the alliance, a source in Brussels told TASS on Tuesday.

    During the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on May 19, there will be a separate meeting of the North Atlantic Council with the Montenegrin foreign minister at which the signing of an accession protocol will take place. Montenegro will be able to become a full-fledged member of the alliance after the ratification of this document by all NATO member countries and Montenegro, the source said.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

