Natural gas leak kills two in Kyzylorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two workers were killed as a result of natural gas leak along the Karatogai Street in a sewage pumping station in Kyzylorda, Kazinform reports referring to Kyzylorda Emergency Situations Department.

Upon arrival at the site, officers discovered 5 workers with natural gas poisoning trapped in the station. All five were recovered by the rescuers. However, two were already dead.

It is known that 7 people who were involved in the repair works at the station were not using personal protective equipment. As a result of the natural gas leak, one of the workers lost consciousness and fell to the bottom of the station others tried to help him, but themselves lost consciousness.

