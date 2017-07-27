  • kz
    Natural gas leak kills two in Kyzylorda

    12:29, 27 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two workers were killed as a result of natural gas leak along the Karatogai Street in a sewage pumping station in Kyzylorda, Kazinform reports referring to Kyzylorda Emergency Situations Department.

    Upon arrival at the site, officers discovered 5 workers with natural gas poisoning trapped in the station. All five were recovered by the rescuers. However, two were already dead.

    It is known that 7 people who were involved in the repair works at the station were not using personal protective equipment. As a result of the natural gas leak, one of the workers lost consciousness and fell to the bottom of the station others tried to help him, but themselves lost consciousness.

     

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Incidents Top Story
