Natural gas production rose by 7% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan within January – May 2020 natural gas production has reached 24.8 billion cubic meters which is by 7.2% more than in the same period the previous year, Kazinform reports with the reference to energyprom.kz.

The share of natural gas in a gaseous state accounted for 40.3% of production or 10 billion cubic meters; the share of oil associated gas - 59.7% or 14.8 billion cubic meters. In monetary terms, natural gas production amounted to KZT141.9 billion.

The largest volume of natural gas production was in Atyrau region (45.3%, 11.2 billion cubic meters - plus 18.6% per year). West Kazakhstan region produced 36.6% of the country’s total gas production volume (9.1 billion cubic meters - plus 5%). Aktobe region produced 10.5% (2.6 billion cubic meters - minus 12, 2%). Kazakhstan exported 6.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January – April 2020.

China became the main importer of Kazakhstani natural gas. In four months Kazakhstan has exported to China 2.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth USD566.1 million. The annual growth of exports to China in physical terms amounted to 7.4%, in monetary terms - 2.5%. 2.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth USD101.5 million were exported to the CIS countries.