Natural resources - not any more advantage, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the impact of alternatives on world economic development.

"The global trend is the energy revolution, the world moves towards the clean energy. For the past 30 years the renewably generated energy grew 13 times. The cost of solar panels for the past five years decreased almost twofold. We witness the electric vehicles boom," the President went on.

Digital technologies and renewable sources of energy come to the foreground in the national economic growth.



"Ex-President of France Mr Hollande took good environmental measures at large and in Earth and it was a good solution for the humanity. Despite the existing world demand for the natural resources (for a while), their availability is no longer an advantage and source of super profits for the countries that own them. We see as the matter of fact that all large players of the energy markets, corporations and countries, are set to focus on in grand-scale investments into new energy," the President said.



The President also reminded of the EXPO 2017 held last year in Astana.