Nauryz celebrations kick off worldwide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The celebrations of ancient and bright holiday of Nauryz have kicked off worldwide and in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In late February 2010 the 64th UN General Assembly session proclaimed the 21st of March the International Day of Nowruz.



There was a time when Nauryz was not celebrated in Kazakhstan in 1926 through 1988 due to a ban imposed by the Soviet authorities.



However, everything changed with the decree signed by President of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev on March 15, 1991 declaring the 22nd of March the Nauryz meiramy (holiday).

In 2001 Nauryz was declared the national holiday. Since 2009 it has been celebrated for three days in a row starting from March 21. These three days are official days-off in Kazakhstan.