Nauryz holiday celebrated at UNESCO HQ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Permanent representative offices of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to the UNESCO organized a festive event on the occasion of celebration of Nauryz. The event was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Welcoming the participants, Deputy Director General of the Organization Nada Al-Nashif said that “Nauryz is a beautiful celebration of cultural diversity, mutual respect and dialogue, the importance of which has been recognized by the UN through its recognition as an international holiday and inclusion in the UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

Among the invitees are the representatives of international organizations, workers of science, culture and art. The guests were offered to taste national dishes, including Kazakh cuisine.

Ambassador of Iran Ahmad Jalali noted that annual celebration of Nauryz holiday became a good tradition at the UNESCO Headquarters.

In December 2016, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will discuss an updated “Nauryz” nomination for its inclusion in the Representative List of 12 countries – Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Source: MFA press service