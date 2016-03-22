Nauryz in Kazakhstan – EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are celebrating today the day of spring renovation - Nauryz Holiday.

The word Nauryz (Nawruz or Nowruz) consists of two Persian words: now (new) and ruz (day), which means the first day of the Aryans’ most important holiday. Nauryz has been celebrated for several millenniums. The tradition of celebrating Nauryz came back to Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries in 1992 due to the efforts and contribution of prominent state figure, historian and ethnographer Uzbekali Zhanibekov. As is known, celebration of Nauryz was banned in 1926.

Kazakhs call Nauryz as the Great Day of the Nation, thus symbolizing the meaning of the word Nauryz and unity of the people. On this day, people used to cook traditional meal Nauryz Kozhe consisting of seven ingredients : water, meat, salt, fats, flour, crops and milk. These stuffs symbolize happiness, luck, wisdom, health, well-being, speed, growth and spiritual protection.

Nauryz is the state holiday in Kazakhstan celebrated for three days (March 21-23).

Festive events are being held in all regions of the country today.




