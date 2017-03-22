Nauryz is the revival of nature - Almaty mayor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has congratulated residents of the city on the spring holiday of Nauryz today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The festive event Uly dalanyn Nauryzy celebrating this great holiday was held at the Astana square and the Athletes' Village in Alatau district simultaneously.



Mayor Baibek addressed the crowd that gathered at the Astana square stressing that Almaty residents have a special reason to celebrate this year since basically all spheres of economic and social life of the city demonstrate steady growth.



Baibek noted that the 2017 Winter Universiade that had been held in Almaty city earlier this year was held at a high level. He also reminded of another upcoming event the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 that is set to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana this summer.



"Nauryz holiday is the great revival of nature and the most beautiful and light feelings in people's souls. I wholeheartedly congratulate you on Nauryz holiday! Let it bring you happiness, joy and health!" the mayor said.