Nauryz reminds us of eternal values - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nauryz reminds us of the importance of eternal values, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said, speaking at the celebratory event in honor of Nauryz at the Saryarka cycle track in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"The vernal (spring) equinox is of special importance. It marks the beginning of spring. Days become longer and nights become shorter. It brings light and warmth and instills happiness into souls of people," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.







The Head of State noted that Nauryz is always associated with renewal and closeness to nature.



"People of different nationalities inhabiting our country celebrate Nauryz together and wish each other prosperity and happiness. Nauryz reminds us of the importance of eternal values - mercifulness and solidarity. I congratulate all Kazakhstanis on this bright holiday! I wish you happiness, kindness, prosperity, wellbeing and spring mood!" Nursultan Nazarbayev added.





