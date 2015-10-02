Nazarbayev&#39;s initiatives conform to modern world&#39;s development tendencies - Chinese expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President's initiative to move the UN Headquarter to Asia fully conforms to the development tendencies of the modern world. Yang Xianghong, Deputy Secretary General of the Europe-Asia Social Development Research Institute of the Development Research Center of the Chinese State Council, said it in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

"The speech delivered by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the jubilee session of the United Nations in New York was very informative. Chinese media widely covered the news on Nazarbayev's initiative to shift the UN Headquarters to Asia. This is a very timely proposition because it conforms to the tendencies of development of the modern world. Asian region dominates today in many indicators, in economic growth, primarily," she noted. The Development Research Center of the State Council is one of the leading "think-tanks" of China ranking the second after the Chinese Academy of Sciences and enjoying high authority and respect both within the country and abroad. The Center conducts comprehensive strategic research related to China's economic development and recommends policies to CPC Central Committee and the State Council.