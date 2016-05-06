Nazarbayev&#39;s Manifesto to give impulse to global prosperity, view

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on the world to maintain peace on the planet, says akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city Bagdat Karasayev.

"Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century" is discussed far beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. The document is minutely studied and supported worldwide. In the article President Nazarbayev outlined a number of priority tasks called to preserve stability and give impulse to prosperity of the global community," Mr. Karasayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"As the first country to abandon its nuclear arsenal, Kazakhstan greatly contributes to the cause of peace. Being a bright example, Kazakhstan demonstrates to the world community how effective that historic step was. The fact that the Manifesto has sparked interest among European parliamentarians and world leaders adds to the importance of the document," he added.