  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev&#39;s Manifesto to give impulse to global prosperity, view

    08:45, 06 May 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on the world to maintain peace on the planet, says akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city Bagdat Karasayev.

    "Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century" is discussed far beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. The document is minutely studied and supported worldwide. In the article President Nazarbayev outlined a number of priority tasks called to preserve stability and give impulse to prosperity of the global community," Mr. Karasayev told Kazinform correspondent.
    "As the first country to abandon its nuclear arsenal, Kazakhstan greatly contributes to the cause of peace. Being a bright example, Kazakhstan demonstrates to the world community how effective that historic step was. The fact that the Manifesto has sparked interest among European parliamentarians and world leaders adds to the importance of the document," he added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Manifesto “The World. The 21st century” by N.Nazarbayev News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!