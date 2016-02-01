Nazarbayev&#39;s participation in G-20 Summit discussed at China&#39;s Foreign Office

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev met in Beijing with Assistant Foreign Minister of this country Li Huilai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The parties discussed state and prospects of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, the ways of implementation of the agreements signed during the visits of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China in September 2015 and Prime Minister Karim Massimov in December 2015.

Sh. Nuryshev expressed gratitude for inviting President Nursultan Nazarbayev to G-20 Summit scheduled for September 4-5, 2016 in Hangzhou. The Kazakh Diplomat noted that the invitation from Xi Jinping became a recognition of Kazakhstan's special role in building a strong and prospering Kazakhstan.

Sh.Nuryshev and Li Huilai discussed also the issues of interaction within international organizations and structures. The parties reached an agreement to hold regular high-level political contacts to preserve the dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese all-round strategic partnership.

The parties shared their views on integration of Nurly Zhol New Economic Policy and Silk Road Economic Belt programs, on creation of favorable conditions for the enterprises participating in Industrialization and Investment Programs implemented by the two states as well as on expansion of new spheres for cooperation.

Li Huilai noted high level of interaction between the two countries, friendly relations between Kazakh and Chinese leaders and personal contribution of N. Nazarbayev to the development of the Kazakh-Chinese all-round strategic partnership.