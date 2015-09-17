  • kz
    Nazarbayev a world-class politician - Ex-Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan

    15:04, 17 September 2015
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is a world-class politician, believes Deputy Director of the CPC Central Committee International Liaison Department Zhou Li.

    "I am well aware of the situation in Central Asia because of my long stint in the diplomatic corps. And I think that President Nursultan Nazarbayev is a world-class politician. He is far-sighted and sees ‘beyond the region'," the Chinese politician said during the negotiations with First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov. In his words, President Nazarbayev pursues well-balanced and multi-vector foreign policy based on the international situation. "I am confident that under his leadership the Chinese-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation will solidify and deepen," Zhou Li stressed. It is worth mentioning that Zhou Li served as China's ambassador to Ukraine (2007-2010) and Kazakhstan (2010-2013).

