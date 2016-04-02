  • kz
    Nazarbayev, Abe discuss priority areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation

    03:53, 02 April 2016
    ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    At the meeting the sides discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, including interaction in the commercial and economic, political and cultural spheres.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Shinzo Abe's recent visit to Astana elevated the Kazakh-Japanese relations to a brand new level.

    The Kazakh President also emphasized Kazakhstan and Japan share common stance on the global anti-nuclear movement since the two nations suffered greatly from the effects of nuclear weapons' explosions.

    Japanese Prime Minister, in turn, congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming 25th anniversary of the country's independence and successful holding of the snap parliamentary elections in March.

    Shinzo Abe also praised growing dynamics of the Kazakh-Japanese contacts.

