    Nazarbayev: Aktobe region should focus on development of petrochemical industry

    17:00, 17 September 2015
    ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev today.

    According to the Akorda's press service, at the meeting President Nazarbayev instructed to pay utmost attention to the development of petrochemical industry. The sides also touched upon prospects of development of a number of industrial facilities that will create new jobs in the region.

