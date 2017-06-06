Nazarbayev: All-time high security measures to be in place in Astana during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a session dedicated to the preparations for the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

Attending the session were Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Assistant to President - Secretary of the Security Council Vladimir Zhumakanov, Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov, Director of the State Guard Service Amantai Kurenbekov, Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, director of the Syrbar External Intelligence Service Gabit Baizhanov, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev, Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov and first Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Samat Abish.



The session mainly focused on the process of holding of the International exhibition EXPO-2017 and ensuring security of local citizens and guests of the exhibition.



President Nazarbayev noted that a lot of work had been done as part of the preparations for the event.



"The most exciting event - the opening of the exhibition - is just around the corner. A lot of guests are expected to come to the capital of Kazakhstan. 1,2 million tickets to EXPO-2017 have already been sold," said the Kazakh President adding that the number of tickets sold so far has exceeded expectations of the organizers.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that given the unstable situation in the world all-time high security measures should be in place in Astana and all regions of the country during the event.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.