Nazarbayev and Putin discussed results of EAEU and CSTO summits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports kremlin.ru.

The two presidents discussed holding Syria talks in Astana, as well as the outcome of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization's summits which took place in St Petersburg.

Earlier in December, the Head of State supported the idea to hold peace talks over Syria in Astana.