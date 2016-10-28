  • kz
    Nazarbayev and Putin discussed situation in Ukraine and Syria

    22:29, 28 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Akorda informs.

    During the conversation the heads of states discussed the current issues of the bilateral cooperation.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also exchanged opinions on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine and Syria. The schedule of the forthcoming meetings was also discussed.

