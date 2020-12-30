Nazarbayev and Putin hold telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

The two have warmly congratulated each other on the occasion of the New Year, while commending the progressive strengthening of Kazakh-Russian relations developing in a spirit of strategic partnership and alliance in the best interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries.