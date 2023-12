ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a working visit, the press service of Akorda informs.

The President is expected to meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev. N. Nazarbayev will also take part in a ceremony of customs control abolishment on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz part of the state border.