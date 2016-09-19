Nazarbayev arrives in Almaty region for working visit

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Almaty region for a working visit today.

The President of Kazakhstan will make the first stop during the visit at the airport of Taldykorgan city which is being renovated. The airport may obtain the international status in the future linking the regional center with Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China and other countries.



Afterwards, President Nazarbayev will head to a farm enterprise "Nam G.N." in Yeskeldinskiy district where he is expected to survey sugar beet plantings. Recall that during his visit to Almaty region in August 2014, Nursultan Nazarbayev tasked to rekindle Almay region's glory as the leading beet-raising region of the country.



Additionally, while in the region the Head of State will visit a new general hospital in the regional center that has been commissioned one month ago, the Schoolchildren Palace, the Youth Service Center and the Zhastar Park.