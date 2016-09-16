Nazarbayev arrives in Bishkek for CIS Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Bishkek today to participate in the session of the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

Earlier it was reported that the CIS leaders will convene in Kyrgyzstan's capital for the jubilee session at the Ala Archa State Residence as the CIS marks 25 years since its foundation.



The event will officially kick off at 3:00 p.m. Astana time. The CIS Heads of State are expected to meet in the narrow format and, afterwards, they will be joined by members of the delegations for expanded talks.

The agenda of the session is quite packed as there are 15 items to be discussed. The CIS leaders are expected to sign a package of international agreements and consider a program on cooperation in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in 2017-2019, a program on cooperation in fighting criminal use of information technologies in 2016-2020 and many more.

The expanded session will focus on two issues - on population census in the CIS member states in 2020 and declaration of 2017 the Year of Family and 2018 the Year of Culture in CIS.