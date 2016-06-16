Nazarbayev arrives in Saint Petersburg for 20th International Economic Forum
15:04, 16 June 2016
ASTANA-SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Russia to participate in the 20th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the president's press service reports.
On the sidelines of the forum the Kazakh leader will hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Additionally, President Nazarbayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Russian business elite.